CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — “A Sure Foundation” is the title of a three-hour workshop to help Christian people learn a process for developing personal convictions and group positions on contemporary controversial issues. The event will be held March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rhodes Grove Camp and Conference Center, 7693 Brown’s Mill Road, Chambersburg.
The Rev. Dr. Anthony L. Blair, president of Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown, will show how the first church council described in Acts 15 may be viewed as a historical model with contemporary usefulness for corporate discernment.
The Rev. Dr. Luke Fetters, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Huntington University in Indiana, will relate his experience leading a denominational Human Sexuality Task Force in 2015-2017, emphasizing how the example of a two-year process resulted in denominational unity around a contentious cultural issue. The emphasis in the workshop, though, will not be on specific issues but rather on the process of dealing with contemporary controversies in a way that avoids division and strengthens unity.
Joni Michaud, a Christian attorney with Voices for Hope PLC in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will employ an immigration case study to discuss the obligations and latitudes of the church as it functions within society and responds to an ever-changing legal environment. The guided group interaction will help participants apply principles and practices to their assessment of a contemporary contentious cultural issue.
The workshop will conclude with a panel discussion and question and answer time to reinforce the importance of a posture of humility, learning and valuing relationships as churches seek to be biblically faithful and culturally responsive.
The workshop is free, but seating is limited, so registration is required. Call 717-375-4162 or email ubassociation@rhodesgrove.com. Lunch will be available for a fee.
