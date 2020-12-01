Christmas film to be shown online instead of live play starting Dec. 24
BEDFORD, Pa.— The Off Pitt Street family Christmas play will become an online movie instead of a live production and will be available on Christmas Eve.
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” will be available to view beginning at 7 p.m. A donation of any amount will be collected for access to view the movie. Patrons will be able to watch the movie at any day or time. Visit www.offpittstreet.com/tickets.html to make a donation or mail to Off Pitt Street Productions, 110 W. Pitt Street, Suite 2, Bedford, PA 15522. An email address is needed to register.
For questions or more information, call or text 814-310-1987.
