County sets up tree recycling sites
CUMBERLAND — Live Christmas trees and greenery can be dropped off for recycling through Jan. 30 at several sites. All decorations and fasteners must be removed.
• Cumberland: PPG Road mulch site can be used after Jan. 30.
• Flintstone: Residential refuse site.
• Frostburg: Lower Consol Road ballfield parking lot.
• LaVale: Lions Field.
• Little Orleans: Residential refuse site.
• Lonaconing: Little League parking lot.
• Mount Savage: Recreational park next to recycling bin.
• Oldtown: Residential refuse site.
Any questions, visit www.alleganygov.org/recycle, email recycling@alleganygov.org or call 301-777-5933, ext. 359.
