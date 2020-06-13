DR. WALLACE: I’m 18, and I’m a lucky guy. Since I was 16, I have been getting into trouble — at home, at school and with the law. I did many things that were wrong or illegal. I was involved in alcohol and drugs, and I stole and robbed from time to time to get money to support my bad habits.
Four months ago, I was arrested for possession of heroin. I spent time in jail, and after my release, I had to go to night school and attend a church-sponsored substance abuse program every week. I started attending the church also on weekends since I liked a few of the people I met in the program there.
I fully intended to dump the church program when I got off probation, but since I’ve met a few people there I can relate to, my life has turned for the better.
These church members care about me as a human being, not just a dollar sign or someone to sell smack to.
I don’t know what I will end up believing or not believing in terms of religion, but I can say there are some truly great people who have helped me a lot at this church.
My goal here is to advise any of your readers with substance abuse issues to not look down at people who attend any church —which is what I did at first. Look at them as people who may be able to teach you new ways, support you and truly care for you. —Lucky Guy Now, via email
LUCKY GUY NOW: It’s great that you kept an open mind long enough to allow yourself to build some truly great friendships and what sounds like a wonderful support system.
I trust our readers will enjoy learning about your inspirational story, and perhaps your words here may help others in the future. Thank you for taking the time to write to us, and keep up the great momentum you’ve established. Nothing makes me happier than rooting for people like you to succeed after turning a troubled life around.
TWIN TROUBLES?
DR. WALLACE: My fiance is wonderful. He has a good job. He is truly reliable, and he’s always focused on setting us up to have a secure financial future, especially since we want to start a family soon. My guy is frugal; he saves and invests his money faithfully and carefully, and a few years ago, he even encouraged me to set up my own Roth individual retirement account. I can’t believe how much I’ve saved and how much my account has grown in two short years!
But sadly, his twin brother is just the opposite. This twin is horrible with money, always broke and always tries to borrow money from his parents. This twin brother also is known for always trying to make a quick buck via financial scams, pyramid schemes and the like.
My dad heard about this twin’s financial failings, and he now thinks my guy might “unravel” financially because “they have the same genes.” They are not identical twins, but they do look a whole lot alike.
Should I listen to my dad and be a bit worried about our financial future? So far, I have seen nothing but solid, responsible behavior when it comes to my man and his finances. I even told my dad that my upcoming marriage will provide our family with dividends for years to come, but Dad kept a straight face and didn’t laugh, not even a little. Should I fear his brother’s financial shortcomings? — Engaged to the Responsible Twin, via email
ENGAGED TO THE RESPONSIBLE TWIN: Your father should know better than to worry needlessly, and he should absolutely not project those worries upon you.
Your fiance has demonstrated his financial proficiency and character for multiple years right before your eyes. This is unlikely to change.
Perhaps you might suggest to your father that your guy’s twin might become financially responsible because he has the same genes as your bright fiance.
DR. WALLACE: I’ve met a good-looking guy, and we’ve been dating for almost a month. We are both 17. He’s pretty friendly and normal, and most of my girlfriends are jealous. But whenever we go out somewhere alone on a Saturday afternoon, he asks me to take my bra off and just go with a more “natural look.”
Don’t get me wrong; he has not tried to touch me in an inappropriate way or anything like that, but I’ll admit I found his request pretty surprising and odd, especially the way he first asked me to do it. He stopped at a gas station to put fuel into his car and asked me to go into the gas station bathroom to take my bra off so I would only be wearing my sweater with nothing underneath!
I told him no because I was uncomfortable both with a dirty gas station bathroom and not wearing a bra in front of him. I found this whole incident creepy.
So, when we went out again the next weekend to take a walk on a hiking trail, he told me that he’d go 50 yards up the trail alone to give me a few minutes of privacy to take off my bra under my T-shirt. I did not take my bra off; I just waited a minute for him to go ahead, and then I joined him without saying anything. He glanced at me when I caught up to him, but he didn’t say anything to me about the fact that I left my bra on.
What can I do to cool his aggressiveness with this matter? I’m getting more uncomfortable about these requests the more I think about it. – Fully Clothed, via email
FULLY CLOTHED: Forget about how good you think he looks, and focus instead on how he makes you feel. Your own words have indicated to me that you are uncomfortable around this young man, and since he has made this unsavory request of you on multiple occasions, it’s clear this is not a mistake or poor attempt at a joke. He likely wants to see how far he can push you into doing what he wants you to do.
I suggest you follow your instincts, which are subtly warning you to stop seeing him. Making you feel uncomfortable about such a personal issue early in a relationship or friendship is very wrong.
The best way to end your discomfort here is to break up with this guy. I suggest you move on now, before he comes up with a different request, one that you would probably be better off never hearing.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 and have an illness that, unfortunately, is hereditary. My doctor told me that if I ever have children, there is a 50% chance my children might suffer from this very same illness.
Should I inform the girl I’m dating about this, or should I wait until we discover that we really care for each other and then tell her? -- Dicey Genes, via email
DICEY GENES: Wait until at least a half-dozen dates. By that time, you will know a little more about this young lady and her personality, and she will similarly know that same amount more about you.
I see no need to rush this, but at the right time, in the near future, she does deserve to hear this from you.
The good news is that modern medicine is always improving, and new treatments and cures are constantly being developed. Since you’re a young man, there’s a chance some meaningful progress might be developed that could positively impact your situation.
