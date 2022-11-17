PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County Arts Council announces that Dr. Bruce Leslie will give an organ and piano concert of traditional Christmas music Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at Petersburg Presbyterian Church.
Leslie will also perform some of his original compositions. An offering will be collected for a local charity.
Leslie has been an organist at Petersburg Presbyterian Church for many years. He recently retired from South Branch Hospitalists and Internal Medicine.
The church’s organ was refurbished in 2005. Several new pipes were added, including the sweet-toned Aeolean-Skinner Harp, the rich viola Pomposa and the ethereal English Horn. The organ is considered one of the finest and most expressive organs in the region.
For more information, call 304-257-4891.
