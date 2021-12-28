GARRETT, Pa. — The Garrett United Methodist Church Choir and Friends will present the Christmas cantata, “What Christmas Really Means,” Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. under the direction of Gloria Housel.
Choir members include sopranos Lynet Adolphson, Ardith Brant, Kerry McQuade, Dana Hetz and Heidi O’Neil; altos Charlene Klink, Katey Ritchey and Cathie Lester; tenors Neal Adolphson, Bonnie Turner, Steve Hoyman and Pastors Dave Klink, Denton Lester and Kyle Holcomb; and basses Paul Ritchey, Roger Hart and Pastor Glenn Foster. Pete Housel and son Carl are in charge of video and audio.
The program will not include refreshments, fellowship or congregational singing due to COVID concerns.
