St. James’ clothing giveaway July 10
WESTERNPORT — St. James’ Episcopal Church, 32 Main St., will resume its clothing giveaway on July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
As a community outreach program, a variety of apparel for children and adults is distributed at no cost.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the diocese, patrons are requested to bring their own masks and market-sized bags. The church is also mandated to limit the number of patrons in the building at one time, therefore, children will not be permitted to attend for now.
In addition, no bathroom facilities will be available at this time.
