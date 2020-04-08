CUMBERLAND — In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health emergency, the Maryland Judiciary has suspended all civil and criminal jury trials in the circuit courts.
If a trial date is scheduled at least six weeks from the date identified by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera as the conclusion of the COVID-19 emergency period, it will remain scheduled.
Jurors will not be called for service until further notice.
Additionally, all grand juries will be suspended until further notice.
Statutory and rules deadlines related to the initiation of court matters that are required to be filed in Maryland, including statutes of limitations, are suspended. Statutes and rules deadlines to hear pending matters, including juvenile matters, are suspended.
The order that restricts court operations due to COVID-19 has been expanded to allow jurisdictions to handle certain proceedings remotely.
To review the orders in full, visit https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.
