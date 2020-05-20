CUMBERLAND — Maryland courts are processing all marriage license applications through remote technology.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the clerks of the circuit courts in Maryland have been issuing marriage licenses in emergency cases only, such as instances involving military deployment, severe health issues or medical insurance issues involving an applicant.
“Clerks of the circuit courts are prepared to handle marriage license applications remotely during the COVID-19 emergency to assist Marylanders in obtaining marriage licenses in time for their upcoming wedding plans,” said Judge Laura Ripken, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges.
To apply for a marriage license, send a signed marriage application by mail, courthouse drop box or email with payment as directed by that clerk of court. The information on the application must be sworn under oath through the use of video conferencing or by an affidavit included with the application.
An executive order allowing the new process will remain in effect until the COVID-19 state of emergency has been terminated.
“Circuit court judges, clerks and staff are continuing to find innovative ways to incorporate remote processes into daily operations, which now includes marriage license applications,” said Ripken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.