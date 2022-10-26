WELLERSBURG, Pa. — The Rev. Gary Ziegler will portray an 18th century circuit riding preacher on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Mount Harmony United Methodist Church.
Ziegler has been telling his story through song for more than 38 years wearing authentic clothing, occasionally arriving on horseback. Circuit riders, who were mostly Methodist, were in danger much of their journey, including facing tough riding conditions on the mountains. The 1953 graduate of Meyersdale High School became a pastor in 1958, serving six churches. He has an associate in art degree from Potomac State College and also performs chalk art. He is a resident of Bridgewater, Virginia, with his wife, Lulubelle.
The church will serve refreshments.
