CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland is preparing for its annual leaf collection to begin Nov. 2 and conclude the week of Dec. 14.
Residents in the area scheduled for pickup should rake their leaves the weekend prior to the collection. Leaves should be raked in piles to the edge of the sidewalk, but not into the street, to avoid clogging the storm sewer collection basins. The leaf collection machine is not intended to pick up branches and other yard debris.
Residents are encouraged to park their vehicles in a manner that does not block access to the leaf piles.
The city plans to collect leaves on each street only once, so residents who do not have their leaves raked in the proper manner at the time of collection will have to dispose of them another way.
Residents may bag leaves and place them at the curb on their regular trash days. Burgmeier Hauling will collect up to eight bags of trash per pickup, including leaves.
For more information, call Street Maintenance at 301-759-6622 or 301-759-6639.
The collection schedule, listed below, is available at www.cumberlandmd.gov.
- Nov. 2-6: Seton Drive, Bishop Walsh Road and all connecting streets.
- Nov. 9-13: All streets north of Greene Street to Wills Creek, including Braddock Road.
- Nov. 16-20: All streets south of Greene Street to Kelly Road and the Dingle.
- Nov. 23-25: All streets between Frederick Street to Piedmont Avenue.
- Nov. 30-Dec. 4: All streets between Williams Street and Frederick Street and downtown.
- Dec. 7-11: All streets between Oldtown Road and Williams Street and Oldtown Road and Industrial Boulevard.
- Dec. 14-18: All streets west of Virginia Avenue to Industrial Boulevard and below the Virginia Avenue underpass.
