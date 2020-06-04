Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
Questions often arise surrounding trash and recycling pickup in Cumberland. To enhance understanding by all area residents, the city is reaching out to clarify some commonly asked questions.
Q: What is the burgundy bin for at my residence?
A: Burgundy recycling bins are provided to make recycling easy and accessible to all city of Cumberland curbside trash customers. These bins are for easy collection of co-mingled containers recycling. Trash should never be placed in the recycling bins.
Q: What if the residence I move into does not have a burgundy recycling bin?
A: If moving into a residence in Cumberland, there should be a recycling bin available for use at each property. If there is not, please call 301-777-0416, ext. 2402 to request a recycling bin.
Q: What is co-mingled containers recycling?
A: Co-mingled recycling is collected on your first trash day each week and includes household containers: plastics No. 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7; glass bottles/jars and metal/aluminum cans. You may leave lids and labels on the containers, simply rinse containers and toss them in the recycling bin.
Q: What is not accepted in co-mingled containers recycling?
A: No plastic bags of any kind can be accepted. No items such as hoses, wires or Christmas lights, which can all tangle in recycling equipment. No dishes, ceramics, candle holders or random glass products as these items can contaminate loads of glass recycling. No random plastic items such as toys and no Styrofoam can be accepted.
Q: What is mixed paper recycling?
A: Mixed paper recycling is collected on your second trash day each and every week. Simply flatten and bundle papers and place them on your curbside. Mixed paper recycling includes newspapers, office paper/junk mail, magazines and cardboard boxes. All cardboard boxes must be emptied and flattened into a bundle in order to be accepted for recycling.
Q: What is not accepted in mixed paper recycling?
A: Soiled paper products (pizza boxes), Styrofoam and waxed cardboard boxes are not accepted for recycling. Cardboard boxes that are not broken down or are full of items (trash, Styrofoam, plastic wrappings) will not be recycled. Any cardboard that is larger than 24 inches by 24 inches is unable to be recycled since it cannot fit into the recycling compartment of the collection truck. Please consider taking oversized cardboard to the Allegany County Recycling Center at Kelly Road.
If you have recycling questions you’d like to see answered here, call 301-759-6604 or email Raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov.
Please visit www.cumberlandmd.gov or call 301-759-6604 for more information on Cumberland’s curbside recycling. Thank you for recycling!
