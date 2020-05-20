Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
CUMBERLAND — Questions often arise surrounding trash and recycling pickup in the city of Cumberland. To enhance understanding by all area residents, the city is reaching out to clarify some commonly asked questions.
Q: What days will my trash and recycling be picked up?
A: The schedule for trash and recycling pickup is based on area and is broken down as follows:
Monday and Thursday: East Side and West Side
Tuesday and Friday: South Cumberland
Wednesday and Friday: Downtown
Wednesday and Saturday: North Cumberland
Q: When should I put my trash and recycling out on the curb for collection and when should containers be brought back to the house?
A: Items may be placed at the curb no earlier than dusk the day before collection, and empty trash cans and recycling bins must be removed prior to 6 p.m. on the day of collection. Place receptacles away from parked vehicles to ensure pickup.
Q: On which days do I put out my co-mingled containers and which days are for mixed paper recycling?
A: On your first day of collection, your burgundy recycling bin should be placed on the curb containing any co-mingled containers (plastic, metal and glass containers). The second day of collection is when mixed paper recycling (bundled newspapers, catalogs, magazines and cardboard) will be collected.
Q: What should I do to prepare my co-mingled recycling for my first day of collection for the week?
A: All plastic, metal and glass containers should be rinsed to remove food or other residue from inside. Caps and labels do not need to be removed. These empty containers should be placed loose in the recycling bin.
Q: What should I do to prepare my mixed paper recycling for my second day of collection for the week?
A: Empty and break down all boxes and bundle everything together. The bundle can be tied with string or placed in a paper bag. All items must be flattened and the bundle can be no larger than 24 by 24 inches.
May 25 is Memorial Day and there will be no trash/recycling collection. Trash will be collected on the next regular collection day and the co-mingled container recycling from that day will be collected the following Monday.
Any questions, contact 301-759-6604 or Raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov.
