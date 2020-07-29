Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
Questions continually arise surrounding trash and recycling pickup in the city of Cumberland. To enhance understanding by all area residents, the city is reaching out to clarify some commonly asked questions.
Q: Do I put my recycling in bags?
A: No, all co-mingled containers recycling (bottles, cans, jugs, etc.) are to be rinsed and placed loosely into the recycling bin. All mixed paper bundles shall be placed on the curb (need not be in a bin). It’s OK if your recycling gets rained on, it will still be collected.
Q: How do I set out my recycling to be sure it gets recycled?
A: Place the recycling bin out on the curb in plain sight on your collection day. Make sure it is separate from your trash. Place your trash beside your recycling and do not place any trash bags on top of your recycling. Make sure any paper bundle for recycling is set out beside your trash, not on or under it.
Q: Who do I contact if I think there is an issue with the collection of my recycling?
A: If you have questions about how your recycling is being handled and/or whether it is being recycled, please contact Raquel Ketterman (301-759-6604 or email raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov) immediately with your address/details so the situation can be investigated.
Q: Is there a way to get alerts about recycling schedule interruptions and special collection events?
A: Yes, city residents can sign up for Notify Me on the city of Cumberland website to receive important email or text notifications. To do so, please follow these instructions:
1. Visit https://www.cumberlandmd.gov.
2. Click “Notify Me” on the middle of the main page.
3. Register using your email address and mobile phone number (if texts are desired).
4. Be sure to select “Curbside Recycling Schedule” under “Calendar.”
As always, any questions about the city’s curbside recycling program are welcome. Please contact Raquel Ketterman at 301-759-6604 or raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov.
