CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has suspended its recycling program in response to the coronavirus pandemic but Cumberland will continue its curbside collection of recyclables.
The co-mingled containers are collected the first trash day of the week, Monday through Wednesday. Co-mingled containers include cans, plastic and glass.
The mixed paper collection is the second trash day of the week, Thursday through Saturday. Mixed paper includes newspaper, magazines and catalogs bundled and set out next to trash. Cardboard boxes must be emptied, flattened and folded no larger than 2 by 2 feet.
Recycling bins are property of Burgmeier’s Hauling Inc. and should not be removed from the city. For bin questions or to return a bin, call 301-759-6604.
Contact Raquel Ketterman at 301-759-6604 for more information on the recycling schedule or visit http://www.cumberlandmd.gov/ click Solid Waste/Recycling Collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.