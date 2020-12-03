Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland would like to share some tips and helpful information as we head into the holiday season. Residents with trash and recycling collection on the following Fridays — Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 — will not have pickup on those days due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. Normal trash collection for those routes will resume the following Tuesdays. Please recycle any holiday boxes and mixed paper on Friday, Jan. 8.
When preparing your recycling for mixed paper collection days throughout the holidays, consider these tips:
• What about all the boxes? Yes, they’re definitely recyclable if you are willing to empty, break them down, flatten, fold and bundle them to a length/width no greater than 24 inches. Mixed paper bundles must be no larger than 24 inches long by 24 inches wide in order to fit into the recycling section of the collection trucks.
• Can I recycle wrapping paper? Probably not, as most wrapping paper is NOT recyclable. As an alternative, please consider wrapping gifts in newspaper, another gift (such as a kitchen towel) or paper grocery bags.
• What about greeting cards? If they are shiny, have foil, are battery operated (plays music), glittery or dark colored, then no, they’re not recyclable; however, most of the envelopes are.
• What about all those holiday mailers and catalogs? Yes, they’re recyclable!
Now that you have your mixed paper recycling squared away, let’s move on to electronics. They’re especially popular during the holidays, so if you’re getting or giving a new TV, laptop, tablet or gaming console for Christmas, remember to recycle the old one. Contact Penn-Mar Recycling (301-724-1000), Allegany Scrap (301-777-2877), Staples (301-729-7840) or Goodwill (301-729-3924) to find out more about which electronics you can recycle.
Penn-Mar Recycling is the only facility accepting TV recycling at this time; however, if it is cost prohibitive to recycle that older heavy CRT TV, there are other disposal options. Cumberland residents can call 301-759-6620 for a bulk pickup of those large and heavy items for a fee. City and county residents may also dispose of TVs at all county refuse sites with five trash stickers. Call 301-777-5933, ext. 210 for more information on disposal sites.
As always, any questions can be directed to 301-759-6604. We wish you a wonderful holiday season.
