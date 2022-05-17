CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department recently released the lineup of artists scheduled to perform during the Sunday in the Park Concert Series, which begins May 29. The free weekly shows start at 7:30 p.m. at the Constitution Park amphitheater.
• May 29: Potomac Concert Band.
• June 5: Night Traveler featuring Greg Larry.
• June 12: The Hounder.
• June 19: Surrender Dorothy.
• June 26: Project Blue.
• July 3: Replay Vintage Pop.
• July 10: Pap Miller and the High Hills.
• July 17: Ted and Company.
• July 24: Jazzitis with Tom Harrison and Company.
• July 31: Buck Walt Carey and Friends.
• Aug. 7: Rhythm section, Ken Nolan and Friends.
• Aug. 14: Hand Full of Blue.
• Aug. 21: Shanty Irish.
• Aug. 28: Fellowship Quartet.
• Sept. 4: Labor Day Concert featuring Potomac Concert Band.
Questions may be directed to Diane Johnson, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, at 301-759-6636 or by email, diane.johnson@cumberlandmd.gov.
