CUMBERLAND — The Parks and Recreation Department and the Downtown Development Commission will host a drive-up trick or treat Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Constitution Park.
Drivers should enter Constitution Park from either Fort Avenue or Reservoir Avenue. They will be motioned into the trick or treat area where each child in the car will receive a treat bag. Cars will continue on Fort Avenue to Parkview to Avondale Avenue to Williams Street. Participants should remain in their vehicles. Staff will adhere to all safety and health precautions, including wearing masks and gloves to distribute treats.
The City and DDC are inviting entries for several virtual contests:
- Costume contest — enter a photo of children up to age 12. Prizes for the most creative, best superhero, best animal, best Halloween theme, best character and best overall costumes.
- Pumpkin decorating — send a photo to win a prize for for the most creative, the best Halloween theme and best overall pumpkin.
- House decorating — send in a photo or video of the home exterior to win prizes for the scariest, most creative or best fall decorations.
- Entries should be sent to halloween@cumberlandmd.gov by Oct. 26 to be eligible for judging. Winners will be announced Oct. 30 and prizes can be picked up at City Hall the following week.
Keep up to date with the Halloween happenings at www.facebook.com/cityofcumberlandmd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.