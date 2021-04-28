CUMBERLAND — City water distribution crews will begin flushing fire hydrants throughout the entire water distribution system May 3, according to Marty Watts, water services superintendent.
Flushing hydrants helps to preserve and improve water quality and control bacterial growth. When hydrants are flushed, there may be temporary discoloration of the water. If the water is discolored, open all available spigots until the water runs clear. The discoloration is not harmful to your health.
Week of May 3: Christie Road area, Baltimore Avenue, Henderson Avenue, Bedford Street, Pearre Avenue, Valley Street, Independence Street, Columbia Street area, Shades Lane, Marion Street, Waverly Terrace, Frederick Street area, Eastern Avenue area, Columbia Avenue, Piedmont Avenue, Holland Street, Trost Avenue, Franklin Street, Shriver Avenue, Shawnee Avenue and all connecting streets in the area.
Week of May 10: Avirett Avenue, Patterson Avenue, South Chase Street, South Allegany Street, Paca Street, Beall Street, Robbins Terrace, Rose Hill Avenue, Brown Avenue, Ridgedale Avenue, Gephart Drive, Fayette Street, Washington Street, Camden Avenue, the Dingle, Braddock Road, Maryland Avenue, East Oldtown Road, Williams Street, Louisiana Avenue, Hilltop Drive, Broadway, Pine Avenue, Union Street, Harrison Street, Park Street, Cecelia Street, Emily Street, Harrison Street, Altamont Terrace, Dorn Avenue, Byrd Avenue, Auburn Avenue, Avondale Avenue, Greenway Avenue, Memorial Avenue, White Avenue and Winifred Road area.
Week of May 17: Baltimore Street, North and South Centre streets, North and South Mechanic streets, Cumberland Street, Fayette Street, Greene Street, Washington Street, Tilghman Street, Saratoga Street, Allegany Street, Wills Creek Avenue, Bishop Walsh Road, Seton Drive area, Piedmont Avenue and Holland Street area from Trost Avenue to city line.
Week of May 24: Virginia Avenue, West Oldtown Road, Williams Street; Fourth Street, Third Street, Boone Street, Browning Street area, Mapleside area, East Industrial Boulevard, Ford Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, Lexington Avenue and all connecting streets.
