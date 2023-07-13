OAKLAND — As the Civic Club of Oakland prepares for the 2023 Antique & Makers Market, sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals. The club is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Garrett County community for more than 100 years. The Antique & Makers Market is the main fundraiser for the club with all of the money received being donated to local nonprofit organizations. Sponsorships allow the club to donate even more money back to the community.
This fall marks the 49th year for the Civic Club’s Antique & Makers Market on Oct. 13-14 at the Oakland Community Center in the old armory). Last year, nearly 1,400 people attended the event during the Autumn Glory Festival.
Sponsorships are available at five levels ranging from $50 to $500 and higher. “We designed our sponsor program to be affordable for both businesses and individuals,” said Jean Tumbarello, event chair. “We just need a little help with the expense of putting on an event like this.” The deadline for sponsorship is Aug. 8.
The club is also looking for donations of items like gift cards for the goodie basket that will be part of the winner’s choice raffle drawing.
New vendors are also invited to the event. “We have a limited number of spaces available for new vendors,” Tumbarello said. “You don’t need to be an antique dealer to participate in our event. Maybe you have an estate to liquidate. This would be the perfect place to showcase your fine furniture items and household goods. We are also looking for artisans who make items with a timeless quality — a leathersmith or wool spinner or weaver. Makers need to be approved by the event committee.”
Featuring more than 30 vendors, the market represents dealers with affordable examples of antiques, including artwork, furniture, jewelry and vintage collectibles.
Early bird pricing for booths expires Aug. 1. Contact gfwc.oakland@yahoo.com for more information.
