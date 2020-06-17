Civil War lecture set for West Virginia Day

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Bicentennial Lecture on Civil War activities on Morgan County is the first in a series that will be available to a live audience. Steve French delivers the lecture June 20 at 11 a.m. at the Star Theatre.
The lecture will be livestreamed and made into a video. “We thought it would be appropriate to have the lecture that addresses the event that made Morgan County part of the state on West Virginia Day,” said Jeanne Mozier, co-chair of the Bicentennial Celebration.
French is the award-winning author of four books on the Civil War. He is a graduate of Shepherd College and former Berkeley County teacher. He is scheduled to deliver a second lecture in the series about the B&O Railroad on Sept. 19.
Although Morgan County was not the scene of any major Civil War battles, it had its share of action. From Stonewall Jackson’s January 1862 attack on Berkeley Springs, the frequent Rebel destruction of railroad bridges and episodes of guerrilla warfare, the conflict caused discord among the people that lasted far after the war.
French’s illustrated talk highlights the important county events and personalities of the War of the Rebellion.
The Star Theatre has implemented necessary health and safety procedures for the lecture. Audience will be limited to 100; first- come, first-served.
The livestream will be found on the Museum of the Berkeley Springs and the Morgan County WV Bicentennial 2020 Facebook pages, which also appear on the county website.
