ANNAPOLIS — Melissa A. Clark, associate director at AHEC West, has been chosen to participate in Leadership Maryland’s class of 2023.
Clark is one of 53 individuals picked for the statewide professional development program’s 30th class, which will complete an eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues.
The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity.
More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to Leadership Maryland,” said David Fike, president and CEO of Leadership Maryland. “The 53 members of the Class of 2023 are each influential leaders within their companies, industries, and communities, and have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. And the knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Call 410-841-2101 for information.
