• Fort Hill High School class of 1958 lunch, Nov. 1, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1957 luncheon, Oct. 28, noon, Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill, Cresaptown.
• Beall High School class of 1952 lunch, Oct. 28, noon, The Toasted Goat, Frostburg.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s.
• Beall High School class of 1956 luncheon, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Nov. 17, 1 p.m., Port West Restaurant, Westernport.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 11, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant. For information, call 301-689-1577.
