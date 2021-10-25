Fort Hill High School class of 1958 lunch, Nov. 1, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.

Fort Hill High School class of 1957 luncheon, Oct. 28, noon, Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill, Cresaptown.

Beall High School class of 1952 lunch, Oct. 28, noon, The Toasted Goat, Frostburg.

Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s.

Beall High School class of 1956 luncheon, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.

Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Nov. 17, 1 p.m., Port West Restaurant, Westernport.

Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 11, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant. For information, call 301-689-1577.

