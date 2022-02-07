• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 lunch, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m., Lashbaugh’s.
• Valley High School class of 1966 lunch, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m., Chat ‘N Chew, McCoole. For questions, call Janice, 301-729-3361.
• Beall High School class of 1949 lunch, Feb. 11, 1:30 p.m., Henny’s, LaVale. For information, call Mary, 301-689-8407.
• Beall-Mount Savage classes of 1953 lunch, Feb. 16, noon, Sand Spring Restaurant & Saloon, Frostburg. Call Peggy 301-689-6081 or Leona 301-689-8255 for information.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Feb. 17, noon, Henny’s, LaVale. For information, call 301-689-1577.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.