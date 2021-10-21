Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Nov. 17, 1 p.m., Port West Restaurant, Westernport.

Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Call Dave or Wayne for information.

Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, Nov. 2, noon, Cumberland Country Club. For more information, call Donna, 301-722-7402.

Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 11, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Martha, 301-689-1577.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video