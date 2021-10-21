• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Nov. 17, 1 p.m., Port West Restaurant, Westernport.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Call Dave or Wayne for information.
• Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, Nov. 2, noon, Cumberland Country Club. For more information, call Donna, 301-722-7402.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 11, noon, Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Martha, 301-689-1577.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.