• Bruce High School Alumni meeting June 13, 6 p.m., Westernport City Building.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, June 22, noon, Penn Alps, Grantsville.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1966 lunch, June 14, noon, Oscar’s Restaurant.
• Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, June 15, noon, Lashbaugh’s West, Frostburg. For information, call 301-463-2653.
• Valley High School class of 1955 dinner, June 17, 5 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For information, call 301-338-2241.
