Bruce High School Alumni meeting June 13, 6 p.m., Westernport City Building.

Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, June 22, noon, Penn Alps, Grantsville.

Fort Hill High School class of 1966 lunch, June 14, noon, Oscar’s Restaurant.

Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, June 15, noon, Lashbaugh’s West, Frostburg. For information, call 301-463-2653.

Valley High School class of 1955 dinner, June 17, 5 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For information, call 301-338-2241.

