• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, June 22, 1 p.m., Cumberland Country Club. Plans for a 75th birthday party will be discussed. For reservations, call Mary, 301-729-8793.
• Ridgeley High School class of 1966 luncheon, June 29, noon, Shooter’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill.
• Valley High School class of 1967 dinner, June 28, 6 p.m., Lashbaugh’s West, Frostburg. For reservations, call Beverly, 301-707-5619.
• Valley High School class of 1967 lunch, July 12, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. For reservations, call Beverly, 301-707-5619.
