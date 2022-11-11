• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Nov. 17, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown.
• Valley High School class of 1966 lunch, Nov. 16, noon, Port West Restaurant.
Rain. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:39 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.