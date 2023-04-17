• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, April 19, 1 p.m., Port West, Westernport.
• Valley High School class of 1960 luncheon, April 26, 1 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For information, call 301-463-2563 or 301-729-0293.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch, May 3, 11:30 a.m., at Oscar’s Restaurant.
• Valley High School class of 1967 dinner, April 26, 6 p.m., Henny’s, LaVale. For reservations, call Beverly, 301-707-5619.
• Paw Paw High School Alumni banquet, May 27. For reservations, contact Dottie Shambaugh, 304-947-7170 or pphsalumni@outlook.com.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, April 20, noon, Sand Springs.
