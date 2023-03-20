Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 4:13 pm
• Allegany High School class of 1963 monthly lunch, March 28, 1 p.m., DaVinci’s. Contact LeAnn, 301-268-2341; Fred, 301-478-5814; or Nancy, 240-727-7287.
• Beall-Mount Savage classes of 1953 lunch, March 22, noon, Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.