• Beall High School class of 1966 lunch, May 26, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
• LaSalle, Central and Ursuline classes of 1962 lunch, May 23, 12:30 p.m. Call Bill Stakem, 240-522-2539.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1957 lunch, May 25, noon, Cumberland Country Club.
• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, May 25, 1 p.m., Cumberland Country Club. For reservations, call Mary, 301-729-8793.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, May 23, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s. For information, call Myra, Wayne or Dick.
• Barton High School Alumni Association banquet, May 27, Barton Fire Hall. Tickets available at Barton Town Hall and from Stanley Broadwater, 301-463-5749. For information, contact President Donna Kyle-Churchill, 301-697-2521.
• Valley High School class of 1964 lunch, May 25, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. For information, call 301-707-1211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.