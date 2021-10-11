• Beall-Mount Savage classes of 1953 lunch, Oct. 20, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown. Carpool from Weis parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Contact Peggy, 301-689-6081, or Leona, 301-689-8255 for information.
• Allegany High School class of 1963 lunch, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown. Call LeAnn, 301-729-8382; Fred, 301-478-5814; or Nancy, 240-727-7287, for reservations.
• Allegany High School class of 1950 lunch, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Neil and Colleen, 301-729-2343, or Shirley, 301-724-4371.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Oct. 20, noon, DaVinci’s Pizzeria, Bel Air Plaza. For information, call Darlene, 240-727-1059, or Martha, 301-689-1577.
• Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m., Henny’s, LaVale. Questions, call 301-463-2653.
• Beall High School class of 1966 lunch, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.