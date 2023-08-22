• Beall High School class of 1958 dinner, Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m., Henny’s, LaVale. For information, call Joanne, 301-689-6566.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch, Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1964 dinner, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill, Cresaptown.
• Beall High School class of 1961 reunion and 80th birthday celebration, Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m., Gunter Hotel, Frostburg. For information, contact Sue or John Davis, 301-268-8886 or 301-707-0364.
• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., The Casselman Inn, Grantsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.