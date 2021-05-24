• Beall High School class of 1962, June 10, 11:45 a.m., Lashbaugh’s Grill, Cresaptown. Seating in outdoor covered area. Any questions, call 301-895-5724.
• Beall High School class of 1957, June 10, noon, Lashbaugh’s. For information, call Joanne, 301-689-6566.
• Beall High School class of 1958, June 11, 4 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse. For information, call Joanne, 301-689-6566.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956, June 2, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s Restaurant.
• Allegany High School class of 1961, June 16, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. COVID-19 vaccinations required. For infomation, call Richard, 301-268-8202, or Dottie, 301-268-7982.
