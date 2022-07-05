• Keyser High School class of 1959 luncheon, July 11, 11:30 a.m., Main Street Grill, Romney, W.Va.
• Allegany High School class of 1961 lunch, July 20, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club. For information, call Dottie, 301-268-7982 or Richard, 301-268-8202.
• Beall-Mount Savage classes of 1953 lunch, July 20, noon, The Toasted Goat, Frostburg. Questions, call Peggy, 301-689-6081, or Leona, 301-689-8255.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1964 dinner, July 12, 5 p.m., Hobo’s.
