Fort Hill High School class of 1961 lunch, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m., Kline’s Restaurant.

Fort Hill High School class of 1964 dinner, Feb. 8, 5 p.m., Oscar’s Restaurant.

Fort Hill High School class of 1958 monthly luncheon canceled until further notice due to COVID.

Allegany High School class of 1956 breakfast, Feb. 8, 10 a.m., D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale.

Ridgeley High School class of 1965 lunch, Feb. 12, noon, Rock of Ages Restaurant.

• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Feb. 17, noon, Henny’s, LaVale. For information, call 301-689-1577.

• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, Feb. 16, 1 p.m., Port West Restaurant, Westernport.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video