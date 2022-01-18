• Allegany High School class of 1950 lunch, Jan. 27, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. For information, call Neil and Colleen, 301-729-2343, or Shirley, 301-724-4371.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s Restaurant.
• Allegany High School class of 1963 lunch, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Lindy’s Restaurant. Call LeAnn, 301-729-8320 or 301-268-2341, or Fred, 301-478-5814 or 301-501-6030, for information.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 lunch, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m., Lashbaugh’s.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Jan. 20, noon, Henny’s, LaVale.
• Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, Jan. 20, noon, Ruby Tuesday, LaVale.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s. The January lunch has been canceled. Call Dave or Wayne for information.
