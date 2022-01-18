Allegany High School class of 1950 lunch, Jan. 27, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. For information, call Neil and Colleen, 301-729-2343, or Shirley, 301-724-4371.

Fort Hill High School class of 1956 lunch Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s Restaurant.

Allegany High School class of 1963 lunch, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Lindy’s Restaurant. Call LeAnn, 301-729-8320 or 301-268-2341, or Fred, 301-478-5814 or 301-501-6030, for information.

Fort Hill High School class of 1959 lunch, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m., Lashbaugh’s.

Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, Jan. 20, noon, Henny’s, LaVale.

Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, Jan. 20, noon, Ruby Tuesday, LaVale.

Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s. The January lunch has been canceled. Call Dave or Wayne for information.

