• Valley High School class of 1954 lunch, March 18, noon, Texas Grillhouse, LaVale. For information, call 301-463-5280 or 301-463-2820.
• Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, March 19, noon, Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For reservations, call 301-463-2653.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1949 lunch, March 17, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club. For information, call 301-338-2868.
• Beall High School class of 1968 luncheon, March 28, 1 p.m., Schmankerl Stube Bavarian Restaurant, Hagerstown. RSVP the class Faceook page or call 301-722-1226.
• Beall High School class of 1957 lunch, March 12, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown.
• Beall High School class of 1958 dinner, March 13, 4:30 p.m., Ruby Tuesday, LaVale. Call Gary for reservations.
• Ridgeley High School classes of 1952-53 lunch, March 9, noon, Cumberland Outdoor Club.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1961 lunch, March 13,11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1955 lunch, March 11, 12:30 p.m., Shooters Neighborhood Bar & Grill.
• Allegany High School class of 1961 lunch, March 18, 12:30 p.m., Lindy’s Restaurant. For information, call Dottie, 301-478-5559, or Richard, 301-268-8202.
• Beall High School class of 1949 lunch, March 13, 1:30 p.m., at Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Mary, 301-689-8407.
• Valley High School class of 1956 lunch, March 12, noon, Taste of the Town, Fort Ashby, W.Va. For information, call Martha, 301-689-1577, or Darlene, 301-729-1321.
• Bruce High School class of 1958 lunch, March 11, 1 p.m., Taste of the Town, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
• Beall-Mount Savage High School classes of 1953 lunch, March 18, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown. For information, contact Libby, 301-689-6817.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1953 lunch, March 18, 12:30 p.m., Baltimore Street Grill.
• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, March 19, 1 p.m., Hummingbird Cafe, Cumberland airport. For reservations, call Mary, 301-729-8793.
• Allegany High School class of 1954 lunch, noon, March 17, Lindy’s Restaurant.
• La Salle-Ursuline-Central class of 1964 lunch, March 7, 12:30 p.m., The Schoolhouse Kitchen, Oldtown. For reservations, call Tom, 240-609-1014.
• Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, March 19, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Pat Tepper Messenger, 304-788-1478.
• Allegany High School class of 1970 lunch, March 21, 1 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. Questions, call Denise Schneider, 304-738-2055.
• Keyser High School class of 1959 dinner, March 9, 5 p.m., Village Restaurant, Burlington, W.Va.
• Valley High School class of 1964 lunch, March 11, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For reservations, call Carol, 301-463-2541.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1967 luncheon, March 24, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club. For information, call Diane McMillan or Diana Deneen, 240-803-9093.
• Beall High School class of 1962 lunch, March 10, noon, The Princess Restaurant, Frostburg. For a ride, call 301-895-5724.
• Valley High School class of 1966 lunch, March 19, 11:30 a.m., Culinaire Cafe. Questions, call Janice, 301-729-3361.
• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, March 18, 1 p.m., Wilma’s Diner, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.