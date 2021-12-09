• Fort Hill High School class of 1960 lunch, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s Restaurant.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1954 lunch, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Dave or Wayne.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 luncheon, Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m., Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown.
• Valley High School class of 1955 dinner, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For information, call 301-338-2241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.