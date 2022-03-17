• Beall High School class of 1956 lunch, April 4, 11:30 a.m., Sand Spring, Frostburg.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1957, lunch, March 24, noon, Oscar’s Restaurant, Cumberland. Call Audrey, 301-722-6112, for additional information.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1956, lunch, April 6, 11:30 a.m., Oscar’s Restaurant, Cumberland.
• Allegany High School class of 1956 breakfast, April 12, 10 a.m., D’Atri’s, LaVale.
• Bruce High School class of 1960, lunch, April 20, 1 p.m., Uno’s, Deep Creek Lake. Call Betty, 301-359-9786, with questions.
• Valley High School class of 1967, lunch, March 24, 11:30 a.m., Gehauf’s, LaVale. Call Beverly, 301-463-5619, for reservations.
• Keyser High School class of 1959, dinner, April 11, 5:30 p.m., Port West, Westernport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.