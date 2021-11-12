• Beall-Mount Savage classes of 1953 lunch, Nov. 17, noon, Old Rail Diner, Mount Savage. Transportation from Weis parking lot at 11:30 a.m. For information, call Peggy, 301-689-6081, or Leona, 301-689-8255.
• Allegany High School class of 1950 lunch, Nov. 18, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Neil and Colleen, 301-729-2343, or Shirley, 301-724-4371.
• Allegany High School class of 1963 lunch, Nov. 23, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Call LeAnn, 301-729-8320; Fred, 301-478-5814; or Nancy, 240-727-7287; for information.
• Valley High School class of 1959 lunch, Nov. 17, noon, Penn Alps, Grantsville. For information, call 301-463-2653.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 luncheon, Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club.
