CUMBERLAND — The Tri-State Community Concert Association’s Classic Legends series continues Oct. 15 with artists Joey Dee and Dennis Tufano.
Joey Dee and the Starliteres helped launch the twist craze in 1961 with the hit “The Peppermint Twist.” He is often billed as the “The Godfather of the Twist.”
The group’s most notable lineup is considered to be Joey Dee, David Brigati, Larry Vernieri on vocals, Carlton Lattimore on organ, Sam Taylor on guitar and Willie Davis on drums.
Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pesci played guitar with the group at different times in the 1960s.
Dennis Tufano is the original lead singer from the 1960s hit group The Buckinghams. Between December 1966 and February 1968, the Buckinghams charted five big hits on Billboard’s Hot 100, starting with “Kind of a Drag” and followed by “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song),” “Susan,” “Laudy Miss Claudy,” and “Back in Love Again.”
Dee and Tufano will perform at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club ballroom at 7:30 p.m. The final show of the Classic Legends 2022 series is Nov. 11 with the Diamonds.
Reserve seating tickets can be purchased at 301-876-4880. A buffet meal is offered with ticket purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.