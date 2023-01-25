FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of visual arts will host an exhibition by Daniel Clauson titled “The Deconstruction of Adam,” which will open with a reception Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. The collection of works express the current political climate of being transgender in America and will be on display through Feb. 24.
Clauson’s works portray the negative infliction of society’s standards as well as the promise for a community that accepts and validates transformation. They reach toward a desire to preserve life as well as relinquish traditions that necessitate oppression toward queerness. Clay as a material focal point expresses through its natural cyclical processes of construction, destruction and reclamation the resilience of queer folk. The different material states of ceramics, video, photography and writing simultaneously convey and criticize the values of preservation.
Through ceramics, Clauson creates bodily forms that resist the limitations of biological and systematic structure and reach toward an empathetic, critical and political figurative form. He uses his past experiences of gender dysphoria, relationships and home to influence his work, connecting contradicting ideas of love and pain, trauma and acceptance, intimacy and ambiguity. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest, where the coastal and mountainous erosion qualities have influenced the textures and surfacing techniques in his work. Clauson has exhibited nationally in group and solo exhibitions and has received multiple awards and scholarships.
The Roper Gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 301-687-4797.
