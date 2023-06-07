FROSTBURG — The House and Garden Club of Frostburg is hosting a charter bus trip to Ladew Topiary Garden in Monkton on June 29.
Ladew is known as one of the 10 best topiary gardens in the world. The charter is contingent on having at least 35 passengers signed up by June 12.
The bus will leave at 8 a.m. from Frostburg Plaza and return about 5 p.m.
An entrance fee is charged in addition to transportation. Students, seniors and children receive a discount.
Ladew features 22 acres of award-winning gardens, more than 100 topiaries, a mile-long nature walk and native butterfly house.
A cafe is on site for lunch and there is an option to take a tour of the manor house.
To reserve a seat, contact Rob Rephan at rob.rephan@verizon.net or 240-362-8492.
