• Chapel Hill Neighborhood Association meeting, March 24, 6 p.m., Living Stone Church of the Brethren lower level.
• Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association meeting, March 19, 7 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney, W.Va. No meeting if Hampshire County government is closed due to weather conditions.
• Valley High School Alumni Association meeting, March 16, 7 p.m., Nettie Kelly’s, Lonaconing.
• Cumberland Eastside Neighborhood Association meeting, March 16, 7 p.m., 228 Baltimore Ave. Dr. Jack Murray will speak on the advantages of chiropractic care.
• Bel Air Crime Watch meeting, March 17, 7 p.m., Bel Air Elementary School. Lt. Brett Lisinger, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, will speak. For information, call Tom Hutter, 240-727-5816.
• Carmen Club meeting, March 31, 11 a.m., Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown. For information, call 301-707-4048.
• Woman’s Civic Club meeting, March 19, noon, 515 Washington St. Julie Westendorff of Allegany Arts Council and Jeff Dilks of Mountainside Baroque will be guest speakers. For reservations, call 301-722-6099.
• Beal family breakfast, March 14, 9 a.m., D’Atri’s, LaVale.
• Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 meeting, March 27, 6 p.m., Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va. Members will discuss the March 29 breakfast. For information, contact Katie Kight, 301-268-2624, or katiekight62@gmail.com.
• Oak Hill Cemetery Association meeting to discuss plans for the year, March 18, 7 p.m., Lonaconing Town Hall.
• PPG production and maintenance retirees breakfast, March 16, 9 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
• City of Cumberland retirees breakfast, March 19, 9 a.m., Rock of Ages Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
• Sears retirees and former employees meeting, March 16, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
• Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary Past Presidents meeting, March 26, 5:30 p.m., Princess Restaurant, Frostburg.
• Main Street Books book group meeting, March 17, 7:30 p.m. in the bookstore in Frostburg. John Hersey’s “A Bell For Adano” will be discussed. For information, contact 301-689-5605 or mainstreetbooks@comcast.net.
• A. Mike Walters Chapter Christian Firefighters prayer breakfast, March 7, 8:30 a.m., Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department.
• Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting, March 19, 1 p.m., LaVale Library. Chris Ogden will give a presentation on Familytreedna.com.
• Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies Auxiliary anniversary dinner, March 23, 5 p.m. at the club. Reservations due by March 18.
• Braddock Middle School faculty 55th reunion planning committee meeting, March 16, 3:15 p.m., in the school library.
• Frankfort Middle School retired teachers breakfast, March 12, 9:30 a.m., Taste of the town Restaurant, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
• A. Mike Walters Christian Firefighters Chapter prayer breakfast, April 4, 8:30 a.m., Baltimore Pike Fire Department.
• Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association meeting, April 5, 2 p.m., Friendsville Fire Company.
