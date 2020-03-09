• Woman’s Civic Club meeting, March 19, noon, 515 Washington St. Julie Westendorff of Allegany Arts Council and Jeff Dilks of Mountainside Baroque will be guest speakers. For reservations, call 301-722-6099.
• Allegany County Republican Central Committee meeting, March 11, 6 p.m., Cumberland Country Club.
• Beal family breakfast, March 14, 9 a.m., D’Atri’s, LaVale.
• Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 meeting, March 27, 6 p.m., Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va. Members will discuss the March 29 breakfast. For information, contact Katie Kight, 301-268-2624, or katiekight62@gmail.com.
• Oak Hill Cemetery Association meeting to discuss plans for the year, March 18, 7 p.m., Lonaconing Town Hall.
• PPG production and maintenance retirees breakfast, March 16, 9 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
• City of Cumberland retirees breakfast, March 19, 9 a.m., Rock of Ages Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
• National Association of Retired Federal Employees meeting, March 10, 12:30 p.m., Cumberland Country Club.
• Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary meeting, March 9, 6 p.m., Post Home.
• Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies’ Auxiliary meeting, March 9, 7 p.m., at the club.
• Yarn Angels meeting, March 9, 5 to 8 p.m., LaVale Library.
• Retired Allegany County library media specialists lunch, March 10, 11:30 a.m., Culinaire Cafe.
• Sears retirees and former employees meeting, March 16, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
• Cumberland Times-News retirees lunch, March 10, noon, Sheetz on Greene Street.
• Allegany County Democratic Central Committee meeting, March 10, 6 p.m., Allegany College of Maryland CE Rooms 12-14. Local candidates for the upcoming election are invited to speak and answer questions.
• Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary Past Presidents meeting, March 26, 5:30 p.m., Princess Restaurant, Frostburg.
• Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion birthday dinner, March 14, 5:30 p.m. RSVP at the post or call 304-788-6629 by March 9.
