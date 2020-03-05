• Queen City Glass Club meeting, March 6, 7 p.m., The Kensington. John Deniker will show English porcelain flower arrangements. Terry Friend will present California pottery. Members to bring a relish dish, cocktail shakers, glass flowers, cuff links and cruets.

• National Association of Retired Federal Employees meeting, March 10, 12:30 p.m., Cumberland Country Club. 

• Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary meeting, March 9, 6 p.m., Post Home.  Information from the recent Mountain District meeting will be presented and a schedule for the March 15 pancake breakfast prepared. 

• Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies’ Auxiliary meeting, March 9, 7 p.m., at the club.

• Yarn Angels meeting, March 9, 5 to 8 p.m., LaVale Lbrary. Washable yarn is always needed and may be dropped off the night of the meeting or call Cammy Clites for pickup at 301-724-1672.

• Retired Allegany County library media specialists lunch, March 10, 11:30 a.m., Culinaire Cafe.  

• Sears retirees and former employees meeting, March 16, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.

• Cumberland Times-News retirees lunch, March 10, noon, Sheetz on Greene Street.

• Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary Past Presidents meeting, March 26, 5:30 p.m., Princess Restaurant, Frostburg.

• Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion annual birthday dinner, March 14, 5:30 p.m. social hour. Members may bring one guest. RSVP at the post or call 304-788-6629 by March 9.

• Lions Center Family Council meeting, March 9, 10:30 a.m., conference room. For information, call Sharon Geiger, 301-722-6272.

• Allegany County Democratic Central Committee meeting, March 10, 6 p.m., Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Rooms 12-14. Local candidates for the upcoming election are invited to speak and answer questions.

• McKinley Chapter No. 12 Order of the Eastern Star meeting with installation of officers, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple. Refreshments will be served.

 

