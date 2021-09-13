BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford County Players will perform “Clue on Stage,” a dramatic comedy, at the Bedford Moose Lodge on Sept. 17-18 and 24-25. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows include a matinee at 3 p.m. and a performance at 7:30 p.m.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a farce meets murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Col. Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
To reserve tickets, call 814-623-7555. The show is directed by Samantha Diehl. For more information, visit www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.