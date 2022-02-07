Cocoa Crawl to provide sweet treats
FROSTBURG — Downtown Frostburg is offering up the fourth annual Cocoa Crawl on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 19 shops and restaurants providing hot chocolate, winter beverage specials, sweet snacks and valentine discounts.
Check out @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about participating businesses, deals and event updates. Stop by any participating business to pick up a Cocoa Crawl Passport and collect stickers when you make a purchase. If you purchase from three or more participating businesses, you can enter to win $100 in Burg Bucks.
For more information, visit https://www.downtownfrostburg.com/frostburg-events/cocoacrawl/.
