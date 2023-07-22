OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners appointed Cody Brill to serve on the Garrett County Board of Education to complete the unexpired term of Matthew Paugh, who resigned, through November 2026.
He has a long-standing history of coaching basketball at Southern Garrett High School, adopting and fostering multiple children and running a nonprofit organization for foster children.
“The Board of Garrett County Commissioners is very confident that Mr. Brill will provide the students, faculty and administration of the Garrett County Public School System with high quality leadership at the board level,” said Commissioner Larry Tichnell. “Mr. Brill’s professional experience, dedication and involvement with the school system and community was very evident to the board of county commissioners and again, our board believes that this appointment will have many long-term positive results for the Garrett County Public School System.”
Brill is employed as an accountant with Garrett County government and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Science in accounting degree from Frostburg State University. He is finishing the course work for a Master of Arts in applied economics from the University of Missouri.
Brill will attend the board of education’s next scheduled public meeting on Aug. 8.
“Throughout my life, I have consistently demonstrated my commitment to serving our community,” said Brill. “I have coached basketball in our community for 13 years, seven of which were at Southern Garrett High School. I am also an originator and president of the board of directors of Foster Appalachia, a nonprofit formed to benefit children and families in the foster care system in Garrett County and our surrounding communities.”
Brill has graduated two of his children through Garrett County Public Schools and resides in Mountain Lake Park with his wife, Macy, and daughter Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.